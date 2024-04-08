J. Cole issues apology to Kendrick Lamar for recent diss: "That's the lamest s*** I did"

Prince Williams/WireImage

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Days after releasing "7 Minute Drill," his response to Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" diss track, J. Cole has issued a public apology to K. Dot.

While onstage during his annual Dreamville Festival, Cole expressed regret over the song, which is featured on his new Might Delete Later mixtape.

“I’m so proud of [‘Might Delete Later’], except for one part,” Cole said in fan-captured footage. “It’s one part of that s*** that makes me feel like, man that’s the lamest s*** I did in my f***** life, right?"

He then explained the internal conflict he faced prior to releasing the track as he contemplated his desire versus that of fans who were eager to hear his response.

“I was conflicted because, one I know my heart and I know how I feel about my peers, these two n***** that I just been blessed to even stand beside in this game, let alone chase they greatness," Cole said. "So I felt conflicted ’cause I’m like, bruh I don’t even feel no way. But the world wanna see blood. I don’t know if y’all can feel that, but the world wanna see blood.”

Following his decision to release the song, however, he said it “spiritually [felt] bad on me."

“That s*** disrupts my f***** peace," he said. “I just want to come up here and publicly be like, bruh, that was the lamest, goofiest s***." He then shared his prayer that God set him back on his true path, that Kendrick "didn't feel no way" and that fans forgive his misstep.

Cole's "7 Minute Drill" featured shots at Kendrick's albums, among other things. It followed "Like That," on which Kendrick dissed Cole and Drake, referencing their lyrics on "First Person Shooter" and rapping, "Motherf*** the big three, n****, it's just big me."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!