J. Cole shares 'Might Delete Later, Vol. 2,' featuring more BTS tour footage, preview of another song

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

J. Cole's building fans' anticipation for new music with another episode of his Might Delete Later vlog series.

Released Monday via the Instagram handle @mightdeletelater26, the second volume features behind-the-scenes footage of him in the studio and on the It's All a Blur — Big As the What? Tour with Drake, as well as appearances from Lil Yachty, Sexxy RedBenny the Butcher and more.

Like last time, Cole teased fans with a preview of another unreleased record.

“Going to sleep at night, praying to God release the stress/ Now I’m on G4 jets across the seas to decompress," he raps. "My recent texts, how much you think? Hmm, decent guess!/ They go, ‘Cole, who you gon’ kill on the feature next?'”

Earlier in the tour, J. Cole revealed he's "at the tail end of working on" The Fall-Off album. The release date has yet to be announced.

