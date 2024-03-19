J. Cole shares 'Might Delete Later, Vol. 2,' featuring more BTS tour footage, preview of another song

J. Cole's building fans' anticipation for new music with another episode of his Might Delete Later vlog series.

Released Monday via the Instagram handle @mightdeletelater26, the second volume features behind-the-scenes footage of him in the studio and on the It's All a Blur — Big As the What? Tour with Drake, as well as appearances from Lil Yachty, Sexxy Red, Benny the Butcher and more.

Like last time, Cole teased fans with a preview of another unreleased record.

“Going to sleep at night, praying to God release the stress/ Now I’m on G4 jets across the seas to decompress," he raps. "My recent texts, how much you think? Hmm, decent guess!/ They go, ‘Cole, who you gon’ kill on the feature next?'”

Earlier in the tour, J. Cole revealed he's "at the tail end of working on" The Fall-Off album. The release date has yet to be announced.

