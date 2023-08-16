Jacquees announces Sincerely For You Tour kicking off this September

Jacquees announced he'll be hitting the road soon with his Sincerely For You Tour.

The 22-city tour kicks off in New Orleans on September 29. It will stop in his hometown, Atlanta, as well as Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston and more, before wrapping up in Sacramento in November. Additional tour dates are to be announced.

The upcoming concert series, based on the R&B singer's third album of the same name, marks the first for Jacquees in three years.

The "Bed" singer will be joined by special guests Nick Lavelle and Tyler Michelle.

Tickets for the Sincerely For You Tour go on sale Friday, August 18, at Truucolorsent.com.

