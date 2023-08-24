Jamie Foxx to play God to Mickey Rourke's the Devil in spoof 'Not Another Church Movie'

ABC

By Stephen Iervolino

Deadline is reporting Jamie Foxx will be playing none other than God himself in the upcoming spoof Not Another Church Movie.

The film, which reportedly wrapped production before the SAG-AFTRA strike, also stars Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke as the Devil.

Joining Foxx when the movie hits theaters later in the year will be Kevin Daniels, Vivica A. Fox, Tisha Campbell, Jasmine Guy, Kyla Pratt and Lamorne Morris. Not Another Church Movie was directed and co-written by Real Husbands of Hollywood veteran Johnny Mack.

According to the trade, Daniels plays Taylor Pharry, "an ambitious young man given a holy mission from God," only to find out that "the Devil has plans of his own."

Executive producer Valerie McCaffrey tells Deadline, "The name talent that has come together for this ... comedy is unprecedented. You see all the actors having fun, especially Foxx playing God."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!