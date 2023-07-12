Jamie Foxx set to produce Luther Vandross documentary

After a months-long hiatus due to health-related issues, Jamie Foxx is getting back to work.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor and his Foxxhole Productions signed on to produce a documentary on the life and music career of eight-time Grammy winning singer/songwriter Luther Vandross.

The upcoming project will follow Vandross' musical journey as one of the most decorated artists of all time, capturing his global rise and personal struggles. With support from some of the singer's closes friends and family, the film will include "access to his never-before-seen personal archive."

"Luther is one of our GOATs," Foxx said in a statement obtained by THR. "He's one of the greatest singers in the history of music. It is truly an honor to be a part of the team to help bring this incredible story to the masses."

After suffering health issues related to stroke and pneumonia, Luther Vandross died on July 1, 2005, at age 54.

This documentary marks the first project for Foxx since April, when his daughter, Corrine Foxx, informed the public he had experienced "a medical complication" and that he was "on his way to recovery."

Foxx has since been spotted out in public, waving to fans and enjoying time on a boat.

