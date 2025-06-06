'Jane' resumes testimony at Sean Combs' trial, testifies about harrowing 'hotel nights'

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

"Jane," who is testifying under a pseudonym, resumed her testimony at Sean Combs' trial Friday, making her the second of Combs' ex-girlfriends to testify how the couple's romance morphed into a degrading pattern of unwanted sex with male prostitutes in which she felt "obligated" to participate.

The court heard an audio recording with a male prostitute she previously identified as Don.

On the recording, "Jane" and Don are heard looking for a condom when Combs objected to the condom use.

Prosecutor Maurene Comey asked, "In that moment, that we just heard, why didn't you just insist that Don wear a condom?"

"Jane" answered, “I just didn’t want to disappoint my lover.”

"Jane" testified that after intercourse with the prostitute and Combs, “I would just take a shower and get ready for the next one.”

A typical hotel night would include three rounds of this kind of sex, a number Combs decided, according to "Jane's" testimony.

“I would give subtle cues that I was tired, and I would say I was hungry or I would lay down or I would just come in and give him little faces,” "Jane" testified. “He would say, ‘You’re not getting tired on me. Let’s finish strong.’”

When Comey asked, “Why not just say you wanted to stop?” "Jane" wailed loudly into the microphone and told the court, through tears, “I don’t know.”

"Jane" testified Combs gave her ecstasy to keep her awake and having sex, telling the court she would take multiple doses in a single "hotel night."

The first time "Jane" told the court she remembered crying occurred when she thought she and Combs were having a one-on-one date night.

Sobbing, "Jane" testified she had “three rounds with this guy and I just remember Sean standing up to leave. And I was just so high and just feeling so lonely and sad and why would he leave me like that.”

Asked how Combs reacted, "Jane" told the jury, “He said, ‘Are you crying’ and almost looked disgusted with my face.”

After "hotel nights," "Jane" said she would text Combs, "probably just to say I love him."

Some of the messages were sexually explicit, as "Jane" told the court she was playing into his fantasy "to turn my lover on."

The jury saw one message from "Jane" in which she wrote she was "horny" for Combs "because that's how I was feeling for him."

The jury also saw a text message from later in the relationship in which "Jane" tried to communicate her true feelings about "hotel nights."

She testified that she sent it because "I didn't like them and I was realizing this was becoming the dynamic of what we were" and she was, according to her testimony, "getting scared with how often it was starting to become."

Jane read her message: "I wish we could jump this back to when we first started dating…ever since I opened Pandora's box I've never been able to close it…it's hurting me because I'm so much more than being left in the dark in hotel rooms…I don't want to play this role in your life anymore. It's dark, sleazy and it makes me feel disgusted…I don't want to play this role out of fear of losing the roof over my head."

Comey asked her to read Combs' response. "He said, 'Girl stop.'"

"Jane" told the court the longest "hotel night" occurred on New Year's Eve 2022 and "lasted three or three and a half days," adding she never got to sleep.

"I would take ecstasy. I would drink caffeine. I would drink water. I would order myself smoothies or protein shakes," "Jane" testified.

She told the court the ecstasy helped. "I didn't want it to feel like it was too real," "Jane" testified, beginning to sob. "Make things easier."

She testified that she twice tried to make it through a hotel night without drugs because she "was just tired of doing that to my body." She testified she ended up asking Combs for a pill, which he allegedly provided.

The second time, in October 2023, "Jane" said she was hoping to help Combs get sober.

"I just cared so much about Sean's health and I could just see he was excessively partying on top of all the pills that he takes. I just wanted him to get clean," "Jane" testified. "He said, 'OK I'm going to do 30 days without anything.'"

She told the court Combs asked for "one last sobriety party," which took place at L'Ermitage in Beverly Hills and lasted 12 to 18 hours. After having sex with two male escorts she threw up, according to her testimony.

"Sean came in and I told him that I had just thrown up and he was like, 'That's good you'll feel better now that you've thrown up so let's go' because the third guy was here," Jane testified. "I was just so mad at myself for doing that. I deeply regretted that."

"Did you have sex with a third entertainer after you threw up?" Comey asked. "Yes," "Jane" testified.

Court then took a brief recess.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

