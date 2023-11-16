Janelle Monáe named Spirit of Soul honoree at the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards

Janelle Monáe has been announced as the recipient of the Spirit of Soul Award for the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards.

It's a first-of-its-kind honor, as the award show renamed its prestigious Lady of Soul category to represent inclusion and diversity.

Monáe, honored for their work and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community, mental health awareness and achievements in music, will accept the special award at this year's show, which tapes in Los Angeles and airs Sunday, November 26, at 8 p.m.

In celebration of the announcement, on November 17 BET Soul will dedicate an hour of programming to a collection of Monáe's music videos.

Previously released Soul Train Awards news includes Keke Palmer being tapped as the host and the announcement that Muni Long, SWV, Coco Jones and more will take the stage to perform.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.