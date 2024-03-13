Janelle Monáe headlining Outloud Festival for Pride Month

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Andrea Tuccillo

Janelle Monáe is set to headline Outloud Festival, a Pride-themed music event held in West Hollywood, Rolling Stone reports.

Other acts on the lineup include Doechii, Keke Palmer and Big Freedia. Kylie Minogue is the second headliner. 

"The community is going to recognize attention-grabbing names from top to bottom," Outloud CEO Jeff Consoletti tells Rolling Stone. "We're talking about strong allies and community representation. There seems to be trust from the industry and our fans in what we're building here. I'm proud of that."

The event, taking place in West Hollywood Park, helps kicks off Pride Month on June 1 and 2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!