Jay-Z and Kanye West's "N***** In Paris" goes Diamond

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Jay-Z and Kanye West teamed up for a track in 2011, and it's now earned Diamond certification. According to the Recording Industry of America, the Watch the Thrones cut "N***** In Paris" was certified 10-times Platinum, marking Hov's first Diamond record and Ye's second. Ye previously went Diamond with the help of his single "Stronger."

"N***** In Paris" debuted in September 2011, peaking at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the 55th annual Grammy Awards. The track was produced by Mike DeanAnthony Kilhoffer and Hit-Boy, who took to Instagram to celebrate the new accomplishment.

"It's a real blessing to be apart of the song that became jay-z first diamond record and producing the album that won Nas his first grammy. What a life," Hit-Boy wrote in a tweet that seemingly mentions Nas' King's Disease album.

