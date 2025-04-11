Jazmine Sullivan reveals she suffered miscarriage in heartfelt birthday post

Jazmine Sullivan celebrated her 38th birthday Wednesday and while thanking fans for their wishes, she revealed some of the emotional battles she's facing, including a pregnancy loss.

“Whew.. thank yall for ur birthday wishes. Leading up to my birthday has been incredibly hard as I've been thinking abt my mother and missing her more than words can say,” she began in a post shared Thursday. “I woulda have been holding my 2-month-old son that I never got to meet. So needless to say I've been down bad."

She noted her gratitude for a massage she received “that helped to release some of the deep pain I've been holding in for a while" and for the fans who made it a point to send her a message on her special day.

“I'm also grateful that so many of you think of me and take the time to write! It's all so beautiful!! Please continue to pray for me as I heal from life's a** whooping,” she wrote.

It's not clear when Jazmine lost her baby; her mother, Pamela, passed away on July 22, 2023, at the age of 64.

