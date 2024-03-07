J.Cole to headline his Dreamville festival along with SZA, Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown

In October, we learned that J. Cole's Dreamville Festvial would return to Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 6 and 7. Now, we know what artists will be headlining.

Since it's his festival, it's not surprising that J. Cole will headline the April 7 lineup along with Nicki Minaj. The rest of the day will include performances from Rema, Jeezy, Monica, Rae Sremmurd and Muni Long.

As for April 6, the headliners are SZA and Chris Brown, with J.I.D., Lil Yachty, Sexxy Red, Jeremih, Schoolboy Q and more further down the bill.

This is the fourth edition of the festival, which launched in 2018. Tickets are currently on sale at DreamvilleFest.com.

So far, fans are not impressed with the lineup. Many are wondering in the comments why Dreamville act Ari Lennox isn't involved. Other artists who fans says they would've liked to see on the lineup include Tems, Tyla, Coco Jones, Victoria Monét, Summer Walker, Lucky Daye, Bryson Tiller and Brent Faiyaz.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.