Jeezy graces NPR's 'Tiny Desk' stage

ABC/Jeffrey Neira

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

NPR Music's Tiny Desk got a visit from Jeezy, who performed a few of his tracks, keeping in line with the acoustic vibe the series is most known for.

With the help of a string quartet, live drums, keys and bass — with all the musicians wearing Jeezy’s Snoman shirts — he performed “Standing Ovation," “Air Forces," “Bottom Of The Map," “And Then What," “Go Crazy” and “Everythang." He also provided background stories for the tracks and told fans to rap along.

The full performance is now available on NPR Music's YouTube.

