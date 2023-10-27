Jeezy, Latto, Juvenile & more added to Grammy's Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop concert

Jeezy, Latto and Juvenile are among the stars added to the lineup for the Recording Academy's Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop live concert taking place November 8 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

Also joining the star-filled show: Arrested Development, Big Daddy Kane, Black Sheep, Cypress Hill, Digable Planets, DJ Quik, E-40, GloRilla, Gunna, Luniz, MC Lyte, Roxanne Shanté, Spinderella, Three 6 Mafia, Too $hort, T.I., 2 Chainz, Warren G and YG.

The new list follows the announcement of previously named performers Common, Remy Ma, Black Thought, Questlove, Jermaine Dupri and others.

The musicians and entertainers will come together for the two-hour show celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The tribute, helmed by Jesse Collins Entertainment and LL Cool J among others, will air Sunday, December 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream live on Paramount+.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets can do so on Ticketmaster.com.

