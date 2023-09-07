Jeezy makes New York Times Bestseller list with 'Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe'

Jeezy can now add best-selling book author to his resume as he landed a spot on the New York Times Bestseller list with his memoir, Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe.

His wife, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, announced the news with a special video shared to Instagram featuring their daughter, Monaco.

In a prayer led by her mom before digging into her lunch bowl of noodles, Monaco thanked God for her dad and his achievements.

"God, thank you, because my daddy made the New York Times bestsellers list," she said before erupting into applause.

"God, thank you for my daddy and his work to help people believe in themselves, just like he teaches me. Amen," the duo said.

Jeannie's tribute continued in her caption, congratulating Jeezy on the "remarkable milestone."

"Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom," she wrote. "You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist. This moment isn't just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling."

She added, "I'm endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love."

The new Harper Collins-book, released on August 8, has been on the prestigious list for two weeks, soaring to the number 10 spot.

Released in tandem with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop last month, the rapper's book retraces his steps from being born in poverty in South Georgia to how he "triumphed over adversity to become the successful artist, father, husband, entrepreneur, and philanthropist that he is today."

