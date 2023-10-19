Jeezy speaks out on divorce for first time: "Decision ... comes with a heavy heart"

Jeezy, rapper and ex-husband of Jeannie Mai, is speaking out for the first time since he filed for divorce from the TV host.

"The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart," Jeezy wrote in a statement. "Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart."

The New York Times bestselling author said that the focus now is on their daughter, Monaco — "the best gift from our relationship."

"I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves," Jeezy wrote.

He ended his note saying, "During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing."

The rapper's public address comes a little over two months since he filed for divorce from Jeannie after two years of marriage.

It also comes a week after Jeannie appeared on Sherri for her first interview addressing the divorce, telling the host that amid the separation, Monaco is "my North Star."

"And I can definitely tell you that I don't know if I would handle this the same way without her," Jeannie said.

