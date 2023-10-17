Jekalyn Carr celebrates seventh Billboard Gospel Airplay leader with "I Believe God"; here's a list of all her #1's

By Jamia Pugh

Congratulations are in order for gospel singer Jekalyn Carr, who recently nabbed another top spot on the Billboard chart.

She achieved the feat with her latest single, "I Believe God," which marks her seventh song to rank #1 among Billboard's top Gospel Airplay songs.

The Grammy-nominated, multiple Stellar Award winner shared the news via a celebratory video, in which she shouts in excitement, "I Believe God is number one!"

The accolade arrives a few days ahead of the release of Carr's seventh, self-titled studio album. In speaking of Jekalyn, her first full project in four years, she said, "I've grown both musically & spiritually."

Here's a list of Carr's Gospel Airplay chart-topping songs:

1. "I Believe God"
2. "My Portion"
3. "Jehovah Jireh" 
4. "Changing Your Story" 
5. "You Will Win" 
6. "It's Yours" 
7. "You're Bigger"

