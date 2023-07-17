Jeremih releases new single "Room" featuring Adekunle Gold & 2 Chainz

Jeremih returns with his new single "Room" featuring Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold & rapper 2 Chainz.

The sultry track unites Adekunle's Afrobeats tune with quotable bars from 2 Chainz and the smooth R&B sounds of Jeremih.

"Baby, let's get a room" Jeremih sings.

"Room" comes a few days before Jeremih hits the road as a special guest on 50 Cent's The Final Lap Tour with Busta Rhymes.

Marking the Chicagoan's first song of 2023, "Room" follows "Changes," Jeremih's 2022 release which samples Avant's 2003 "Read Your Mind."

