Jermaine Durpri to be honored at the Otis Redding Foundation's second annual King of Soul Music Festival

The Otis Redding foundation will honor Jermaine Dupri at their upcoming King of Soul Music Festival on September 8 and 9.

The Grammy-winning producer will be presented with the Otis & Zelma Redding Award of Respect for his decadeslong contributions to the music industry.

"We are thrilled to honor Jermaine Dupri at this year's King of Soul Music Festival," Karla Redding-Andrews, VP/executive director of the Otis Redding Foundation, said in a statement shared by Billboard. "Jermaine and his father Michael Mauldin have been connected to the Redding family since he was a young man visiting the Big 'O' Ranch with his dad. And we are so proud of his remarkable contributions to the music industry as a songwriter, producer, DJ, and entrepreneur."

Speaking of the honor, Dupri said, "The Reddings and Otis III became my musical family before the world knew of Jermaine Dupri. While I understand the family is honoring me, in my mind I am also honoring them for all they have allowed me to do, see and be a part of at a time when they didn't have to."

In its second year, the music fest will raise money for the Otis Redding Center for the Arts, a youth education center in Macon created in honor of the late icon's musical legacy. The festival will also celebrate Redding's 82nd birthday on September 9.

