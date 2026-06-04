Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis add dates to Las Vegas residency

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis — the songwriting and production duo behind hits for Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, among other albums — are bringing their Las Vegas residency back for another run. They've announced 10 new shows of their New But Hits residency at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The newly announced dates are Aug. 7-9, 12, 14-16 and 21-23.

“Bringing ‘Nothing But Hits’ back to Voltaire gives us another opportunity to celebrate the fans, artists, songs and memories that have defined a generation,” Jimmy Jam said in a statement. “We want our audience to leave feeling like they’ve experienced every possible emotion while traveling through the soundtrack of their lives. Hearing the hits they love while discovering the stories behind how they were made is like hearing something familiar for the first time.”

The show will feature performances by American Idol winner Ruben Studdard and Star Search winner Shanice Wilson, along with live renditions of songs such as "Escapade," "Can You Stand the Rain," "Human" and "Saturday Love," backed by a live band. The duo also hinted that there may be some surprises in store.

“We’ve had the amazing privilege of collaborating with so many legendary artists to create some iconic songs,” said Terry Lewis. “We bring these songs to life through the stellar performances of Ruben and Shanice, which allows audiences to reconnect with and participate in the music in a way that feels energetic and fresh. It’s contagious fun — and you never know who’s gonna show. Those guest surprises are special.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at voltairevm.com

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