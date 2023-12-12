Jodeci announces Las Vegas residency at House of Blues

Jodeci is headed to Las Vegas.

The hit R&B group announced their upcoming residency, The Show, The After Party, The Vegas Residency, taking place at the House of Blues Las Vegas next spring.

With five shows slated between March 15 through 24 and another five dates in July, the group welcomes fans to enjoy live performances of some of their most popular songs.

The group's discography includes their #1 debut album, Forever My Lady, featuring classic hits "Come & Talk To Me," "Stay" and the title track, as well as "Freek'n You."

Presale tickets for the show will be available starting Wednesday, December 13, with general sale tickets up for grabs on December 16.

"Vegas here we come!" Jodeci wrote in their Instagram announcement.

