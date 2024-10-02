John Amos' "devastated" daughter says she found out her father died "through the media"

The late John Amos' daughter, Shannon, says she's "devastated" about the death of her actor father, but also claims in an Instagram post that she was never made aware of his passing.

"I am without words. Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st," she began the caption of a video dancing with her father to the Luther Vandross song "Dance With My Father."

The actual date of his death was confirmed by ABC News on Monday.

She continued, "We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you."



Shannon added, "This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free."

She concluded, "My family and I deeply appreciate the outpouring of love, calls, and texts. Please continue to hold our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Amos' death certificate, which was obtained by Deadline, says Amos died of congestive heart failure at Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 21 at 5:18 p.m. PT. He was reportedly cremated on Aug. 30. However, news of his death was only confirmed on Monday.

