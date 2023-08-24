Juicy J will soon deliver his new memoir 'Chronicles of the Juice Man'

Juicy J, celebrated rapper and founding member of Oscar-winning rap group Three 6 Mafia, will soon release his memoir, Chronicles of the Juice Man.

The new book, slated for release on September 5 under Hanover Square Press, is described as a "raw, intentional portrait of artistry and a never-before-seen look into the making of a respected musical veteran and living legend."

Readers can follow the journey of Juicy J, who was born Jordan Houston III, from a "young, poor" Black boy in Memphis to a successful, Grammy-nominated music artist and businessman.

In the book, the rapper will provide his thoughts on pivotal life and career moments, such as his ability to "curb his drug dependency," how the song "Sippin on Some Syrup" came to be, his friendship with Mac Miller and being with Mac a month before his death, as well as a look into popular music collaborations with Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and more.

Juicy J first announced the book by sharing the cover to fans on social media back in March.

"My Life Story! So Inspirational!" he wrote on Instagram.

Juicy J's new memoir, Chronicles of the Juice Man, is available now for preorder.

