Julia Garner says Madonna biopic is 'supposed to still happen'

Back in 2022, it was announced that Julia Garner would portray Madonna in a biopic of the Queen of Pop. The movie was then put on hold in 2023 so that Madonna could go on tour, but in 2024 Madonna indicated that she'd gone back to working on the project. So where does the film stand now? According to Garner, it's still a going concern.

Appearing on the SmartLess podcast, Garner was asked by co-host Sean Hayes, "Were you supposed to play Madonna at some point? Is that going to still happen?" She replied, "Yeah, I mean, that's supposed to still happen."

Garner described what it was like to audition for the project, noting, "I kind of just wanted to see if I could do it, because I wasn't a trained dancer, and I had to learn how to dance and then dance in front of her and convince her that I can dance, basically, and sing. And sing with her."

To get herself psyched up for that process, Garner says she "just thought, 'OK, what would Madonna do?' Which is convince you that she deserves to be in this room, and I owned it. I was kind of like, 'You can take it or leave it, but if you leave it, if I leave, then that's on you.' That kind of mentality."

Asked if the project was "still brewing," Garner said yes, but added, "But I also feel like anything that's great ... I feel like it takes a long time."

Meanwhile, Garner can currently be seen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

