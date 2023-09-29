K Camp says another tour is coming: "All my floaters stay tuned"

K Camp says he'll soon hit the road again.

Though not an official tour announcement, the rapper alerted fans of a possible road show expected sometime next year.

"Back touring in 2024. All my floaters stay tuned," K Camp wrote alongside footage from a recent live performance.

If he delivers on his promise, it'll be back-to-back concert series for the Atlanta rapper, who recently wrapped his Spin the Block Tour. He traveled to select U.S. cities performing songs from his six-track EP of the same name.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.