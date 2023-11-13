K Camp to undergo surgery: "Pray that this doesn't affect me or my music"

K Camp has shared an important health update with fans: he will soon undergo vocal cord surgery.

"Dear fans, I wanted to share some important news. I'll be undergoing vocal surgery in a few days," he wrote in his Instagram announcement Monday.

He added, "Let's pray that this doesn't affect me or my music. Thank you for your understanding and love during this time."

In K Camp's accompanying video of a recent visit to the doctor, it was revealed he'd developed a polyp — an abnormal tissue growth, described in the clip as the result of a rupture in his vocal cords.

Explaining that he tried many different remedies to nurse his vocal cords back to health without finding a solution, the rapper said he had multiple medical consultations to get to the root of the problem.

"I did a lot of straining on my vocals this year," he said. "Pray that it's nothing that going to change nothing as far as me musically or my career, so stay tuned."

The update follows a slew of music projects from the rapper, including his most recent song, "Young and Free"; the official music video for "Spin the Block" from his Spin the Block six-song EP; and the Spin the Block Tour earlier this summer.

