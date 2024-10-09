K. Michelle shares her favorite part of 'Queens Court' season 2: "Love Holly and them down"

It's been a while, but K. Michelle is back on reality television, this time on a dating show. The singer, who many know as a veteran of Love & Hip Hop, now stars alongside Lisa Raye McCoy and London "Deelishis" Charles on the Will Packer-produced Queens Court. Season 2 follows the women as they date 21 men in hopes of finding their king.

Speaking to ABC Audio, she says got on board because she "just wanted to do something different." She had also "really liked the portrayal of the women" in season 1. "It was a different type of light, you know, to see women in other than, you know, beating each other badly," she says.

The idea of dating and sharing multiple men is also different for K, who says she's "not doing any of that" in real life.

"I don't want a man that wants to be on TV in the first place," she says, noting she typically doesn't "have the brain capacity or space" to date more than one guy. "Just even like sharing amongst men and swapping. I don't swap spit," she says. "I'm different like in thoughts because if you could like this person, then you can't possibly like me because I'm completely different."

Despite reservations, K. Michelle says she went in open-minded and ended up learning more about a man's point of view. "To talk to these men who weren't pointing the finger at their exes ... it made me want to ... be a better significant other when it comes to listening and understanding that you hurt, too," she explains.

All episodes of Queens Court season 2 are available to stream on Peacock, with the option to watch weekly on Bravo starting Wednesday.

