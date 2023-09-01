K. Michelle's final R&B album, 'I'm the Problem,' coming this month

By Andrea Tuccillo

K. Michelle is set to release her sixth and final R&B album, I'm the Problem, on September 22.

The album features the new single "Blame Yourself," out Friday, as well as previous singles "You," "Wherever the D May Land" and her first #1 Adult R&B single, "Scooch."

Back in 2022, K. Michelle announced she'd be transitioning into country music; I'm the Problem will also include her first official solo country single, "Tennessee," as a bonus track. The song is an homage to country legend Dolly Parton.

Here is the I'm the Problem track list:

"A Lot of Nothing, Pt. 1"
"Memphis in Me"
"No Pain"
"Blame Yourself"
"Love Language"
"You"
"A Lot of Nothing, Pt. 2"
"Big Deal"
"WTDML"
"Hurt S***"
"I Cheat"
"Only One"
"Gangsta in Me"
"A Lot of Nothing, Pt. 3"
"This Man"
"Scooch"
"God Knew"
"Same Damn Show"
"Tennessee" (Bonus Track)

