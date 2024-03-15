Kanye, Ty Dolla $ign take the stage but don't actually perform at Rolling Loud Los Angeles

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's "performance" at Rolling Loud Los Angeles Thursday night left a little something to be desired.



According to Variety, the two artists just stood onstage for an hour while songs from their album, Vultures 1, played. They were both dressed in dark hooded outfits, with Ye wearing a hockey mask. After they left the stage, a DJ began playing some of Kanye's older hits.



Fans were expecting a live performance, and sources tell Variety the festival was expecting that as well.



"Is he performing or is it a listening party," one fan asked on X, formerly Twitter, March 12, to which the Rolling Loud account replied, "you don't see listening experience on the Yeezy flyer, do you."

Rolling Loud has yet to comment on Thursday's show.

