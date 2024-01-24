Kanye West drops new 'Vultures' news + album trailer

By Jamia Pugh

Though Kanye West has yet to drop Vultures, his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, he's keeping anxiously-awaiting fans fed with some album-related drops.

Ye released a trailer to Instagram Tuesday that includes ghostlike figures, animals that morph, explosions and a clown.

At the end of the video, which features, Ty Dolla, Lil Durk and Bump J's new song, "Vultures," a graphic pops up onscreen that reveals a new rollout plan for Vultures as a three-part series.

Volume should release on February 9, followed by Volume 2 on March 8 and Volume 3 on April 5.

Vultures has been pushed back three times after its original 2023 release date.

