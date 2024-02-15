Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign added to Rolling Loud California lineup

Kanye West is taking Vultures 1, his collaborative project with Ty Dolla Sign, to Rolling Loud. He broke the news Thursday, sharing an updated lineup of the festival to Instagram.

"VULTURES COMING TO ROLLING LOUD," West captioned the photo, under which Ty dropped a few video camera emojis.

The festival later confirmed the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "VULTURES HEADLINING NEW THURSDAY NIGHT." They'll perform on the newly added fourth date, March 14, which will kick off the festivities.

Vultures 1 was released February 10 but removed from Apple Music and iTunes following reports that its distributor, FUGA, planned on pulling it from streaming services, per Variety. The company claimed West uploaded the album on its platform after it declined to release the record.

"Late last year, FUGA was presented with the opportunity to release Vultures 1. Exercising our judgment in the ordinary course of business, we declined to do so," FUGA shared in a statement to Variety. "On Friday, February 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album Vultures 1 through the platform's automated processes, violating our service agreement. Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems."

Meanwhile, "Good (Don't Die)," a track from Vultures 1 that interpolates Donna Summer's "I Feel Love," has been pulled from Spotify and Amazon Music, Billboard reports. The removal comes after the singer's estate claimed it turned down Ye's request to use the song.

“@kanyewest asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song I Feel Love, he was denied… he changed the words, had someone re sing it or used AI but it’s I Feel Love… copyright infringement!!!” the estate wrote on social media.

