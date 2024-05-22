Kaytranada releasing third album on June 7

Jivi Emir

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Kaytranada's gearing for the release of his third album, Timeless. The follow-up to his 2019 Grammy Award-winning project, Bubba, boasts 21 songs, including previous single "Stuntin" and a new version of his 2023 single "Lover/Friend" featuring Rochelle Jordan.

Also on the album are Anderson .Paak, Childish Gambino, Don ToliverSiR and Tinashe, among others. Fans will also be blessed with four bonus tracks, each with a guest artist on the song.

Thundercat is on "Wasted Words," "Snap My Finger" features PinkPantheress, Channel Tres appears on "Stuntin" and Mariah The Scientist is on "Out of Luck."

Timeless arrives June 7.

