Kehlani releases dance-heavy video for "After Hours"

Courtesy Atlantic Records

By Andrea Tuccillo

Kehlani has unveiled the music video for her new hit track, "After Hours."

In the visual, the singer takes over the Fontainebleau hotel in Las Vegas for an epic after-party — performing flirtatious choreo with a group of dancers from the bar to the pool to the penthouse. There's also a special appearance by Cordel "Scatta" Burrell; Kehlani samples his "Coolie Dance Rhythm" on the track. 

"wish i could tell the story of how much it took for this video to happen but all i can say is im super grateful for everyone that came together for it, it was a true labor of JOY," she posted alongside some BTS footage of the shoot.

"After Hours" is Kehlani's first solo release since her 2022 album, Blue Water Road.

