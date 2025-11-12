Kehlani reveals she originally wanted Usher on 'Folded' remix

Kehlani on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Several stars have covered Kehlani's Grammy-nominated hit "Folded," but there was only one artist she had in mind when she thought about its remix. While taking over Apple Music radio Tuesday, Kehlani said she had her sights set on Usher.

"Usher was my dream 'Folded' remix. Before the [Folded Homage Pack] came about, naturally, I was like, 'That's who I want to get for the remix.' But Usher was on tour," Kehlani said, before noting "he loves the song."

Despite not making it happen, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, who produced the song, said Kehlani and Usher were still able to come together and "might have a little something something" on the horizon.

“Are we spilling beans?” Kehlani asked, to which Khristopher responded, “The beans have been slightly spilled." She revealed that the song will appear on her new album, which she teased will be filled with "great songs."

“I think that we can tell by the track record we’re currently having of great song [after another] great song that there’s more great songs, which eventually lead to a great album,” Kehlani said.

Her full Apple Music takeover is now available to stream.

