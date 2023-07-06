Keith Powers hopes to one day be a family man

After delivering a powerful performance as Ronnie DeVoe in The New Edition Story and, more recently, stealing hearts as Eric in Netflix rom-com The Perfect Find, Keith Powers is ready for his next big move.

Speaking with Ebony as part of their Leading Men portrait and essay series, Powers opened up about his desire to one day be a family man.

"One of my main goals in life is to be a husband and a father," he told the magazine.

That wasn't always a goal for the 30-year-old actor, who said that at one point in his life he didn't think he was "built for something like that."

"But seeing other people get married and have kids is very inspiring," he said.

"I've always thought it was dope to create your family unit. I feel that in the past, young people did just that and it's coming back now."

Inspiration to start a family came by way of his own father, someone Powers said "has been the most significant man" in his life.

"He's always there for me. Even when he's shown me that he’s not perfect, he's led me in the right direction regardless, and I love that about him," Powers said.

Powers cited his father as the "main reason" he stayed on a straight-and-narrow life path. For that, he said, he appreciates his father.

