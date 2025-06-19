Keke Palmer says 'Just Keke' visual album will cover motherhood, her breakup and more

Keke Palmer is getting ready to introduce the world to the woman behind the brand, she says in an interview with E! News. She says that through her new album, Just Keke, fans will meet "the Keke that everybody always knows and loves" as well as "the person behind that, the one who's watching the audience watch her."

She adds that Just Keke will be a visual album, one that takes the audience through her experience of becoming a mother to son Leodis, her breakup with Leodis' father and the eventual reclamation of her identity. "It's a lot of big themes, but at the core, it's I'm just a girl. I'm just Keke."

Just Keke arrives Friday, but it's not Palmer's only project to look forward to this summer. She stars in the upcoming movie The Pickup alongside Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson, arriving on Aug. 6.

"We had a lot of fun. It was so cool to just see Eddie and Pete go back and forth in their comedic banter," she tells E! News. "I was excited to work with Eddie. He was so much fun. He literally reminds me of like an uncle."

Asked what movie of hers she can't wait for Leodis to see, she says Akeelah and the Bee because he is already a fan of words.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.