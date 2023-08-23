Keke Wyatt announces first album in six years; new single "Wine into Water" out this Friday

Keke Wyatt returns to the music scene with the release of her new album, expected out later this year.

The upcoming project, under Shanachie Entertainment, serves as Wyatt's first album in six years, following Keke Covers in 2017.

"Fans can expect some good ole Sanging honey!!" Keke said of the upcoming album. "I want to give my fans the gift of love, hope and trust with my new music. However, don't get it twisted because I'm singing about it all. I think everyone will be able to relate to this album."

On Friday, August 25, Wyatt will officially drop the first single, "Water into Wine," now available for preorder and listening on Soundcloud.

Wyatt first rose to national stardom with her 2001 Avant collaboration, "My First Love." At the age of 18, she earned a Platinum-selling debut album, home of the chart-topping hit "Nothing in this World."

Recently, Wyatt starred alongside her then-husband on the WE TV series Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, launched her own label, Aratek Entertainment, and landed an acting role on the TV show Saints & Sinners.

In October, Wyatt will showcase her busy life as a mom to 11 children on her new reality show Keke Wyatt's World, airing on the AllBlk streaming network.

