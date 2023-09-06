Kelly Rowland and A$AP Rocky honored with Harlem Fashion Row Awards

Kelly Rowland and A$AP Rocky were recognized for their contributions to fashion as the honorees of Harlem's Fashion Show and Style Awards.

Both stars attended the annual celebration, held at the world famous Apollo Theater on Tuesday evening, September 5, and accepted their awards wearing memorable, fashion-forward looks.

Rowland donned an old Hollywood glamour ensemble, complete with a white strapless plunging corset and a black high-slit drop-skirt and matching train.

She took to Instagram with a full-body image of her look and expressed gratitude for the honor.

"Thank You @harlemsfashionrow for my award! I thank you from the bottom of my heart, for my Fashion ICON award!" Rowland wrote.

She also sent thanks to Harlem Fashion Row founder Brandice Daniel and team, writing, "I am beyond honored! Thank You!!!! THANK YOU!!"

A$AP Rocky sported a jean and cardigan look he finished with a white button-down collar shirt and a brown and tan tie with a pattern similar to that of Louis Vuitton's signature design.

The Harlem native accepted the Virgil Abloh Award, reserved for individuals who embody the late designer's spirit, brilliance and vision through contributions to culture, community and innovation, according to Vibe.

"Virgil designed my first album cover and my first tour," Rocky said in his acceptance speech.

Other honorees included photographer Johnny Nuñez, designer Stella Jean, editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and styling duo Wayman and Mikah.

