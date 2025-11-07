Kendrick Lamar leads 2026 Grammy nominations with 9

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Album of the Year award for "GNX" onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards are in, with Kendrick Lamar leading the pack for the second year in a row. The rapper is nominated in nine categories, including two of the big four: His song "Luther" with SZA is up for record of the year, while its home, GNX, is in the running for album of the year.

Best new artist contender Leon Thomas comes closely behind with six nominations; his album Mutt and its title track earned nods in the album of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B album categories. He also picked up nominations for "Yes It Is," up for best R&B song, and "Vibes Don't Lie," nominated for best traditional R&B performance.

SZA has a total of five nominations, tying with Clipse, Doechii and Tyler, The Creator. Aside from the three nods she got for "Luther," her songs "30 For 30" with K. Dot and "Crybaby" are respectively nominated for best pop duo/group performance and best traditional R&B performance.

Clipse is up for album of the year thanks to Let God Sort Em Out, their first album in 16 years, which is also up of best rap album. They also picked up nods for tracks "Chains & Whips," "So Be It" and "The Birds Don't Sing."

Doechii's "Anxiety" has earned nods for record of the year, song of the year, best rap performance, best rap song and best music video. Tyler was recognized for both Don't Tap the Glass and album of the year contender Chromakapia. His songs "Darling, I" and "Sticky" are also nominated for awards.

Winners will be announced at the 2026 Grammys, taking place Feb. 1 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The full list of nominees is available at grammy.com.

