Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'Luther' is the longest-running #1 on ;Billboard'’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's song "Luther" is spending its 23rd week atop Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, becoming the longest-running #1 in the chart's history.

Luminate reports it's racked up 16.5 million official U.S. streams, 57.5 million in airplay audience and 1,500 in sales downloads from May 23 to May 29. "Luther" now beats K. Dot's own "Not Like Us," which topped the chart for 22 weeks, and SZA's "Kill Bill," which held the #1 spot for 21 weeks in 2022 and 2023.

"Luther" also secured its 23rd week at #1 on the Hot Rap Songs. Although it's no longer #1 on the Hot 100, the song remains on the chart, placing at #5.

Kendrick and SZA are currently on the Grand National Tour; their next stop is Wednesday at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

