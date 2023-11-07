Kendrick Lamar to headline inaugural Move Afrika: Rwanda event

Kendrick Lamar is set to headline Move Afrika: Rwanda, a groundbreaking touring project by Global Citizen and Lamar's creative entity, pgLang.

The inaugural Move Afrika event will take place in Kigali, Rwanda, on December 6 at the BK Arena and marks the first step in the organization's ambitious plan to expand its festivals throughout the African continent.

In addition to Kendrick Lamar's performance, the lineup for the December 6 event will feature more regional artists yet to be announced. Tickets are available through the Global Citizen website.

Move Afrika: A Global Citizen Experience is designed to create job opportunities in Africa through a live music touring circuit. Beyond invigorating the local economy by providing opportunities for regional artists and crews, these shows will underscore Global Citizen's mission to combat poverty and raise awareness about critical issues such as women and girls' health, the climate crisis, and food security.

Rwanda will be the host country for these shows for the next five years, with plans to include more countries in the tour schedule annually. By 2025, the organization aims to expand to five countries.

