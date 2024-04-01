Kendrick Lamar-assisted 'We Don't Trust You' collab, "Like That," tops the Hot 100

Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar are sitting atop the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to their hit "Like That." According to Luminate, in the week ending March 28, the We Don't Trust You cut sold 9,000 copies, tallied 5.6 million radio airplay audience impressions and garnered 59.6 million streams, the most for a track since Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" in February 2023. It also marks the most debut-week streams since 2023, when "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift came in with 59.7 million.

"Like That," famously known for K. Dot's shots toward Drake and J. Cole, is featured on Future and Metro Boomin's album, We Don't Trust You. It's now the third Hot 100 leader for all three artists, though it's Metro Boomin's first one as a billed recording artist. His previous two number ones were as a writer and producer on The Weeknd's "Heartless" in 2019 and Migos' "Bad and Boujee" with Lil Uzi Vert in 2017.

Other songs from We Don't Trust You that have landed in the Hot 100's top 10 are "Type S***" featuring Travis Scott and Playboi Carti at #2, "Cinderella" with Travis at #6, "We Don't Trust You" at #8 and The Weeknd-assisted "Young Metro" at #9.

Elsewhere, "Like That" tops the Streaming Songs chart; it's Lamar's fourth leader, Future's third and Metro Boomin's first. It has also secured the #2 spot on the Digital Song Sales.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.