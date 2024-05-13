Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss, "Not Like Us," in at #1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100

Kendrick Lamar and Drake are still battling it out — this time on the Billboard charts.



Kendrick's scathing Drake diss track, "Not Like Us," comes in at number one on the Hot 100 chart, while his other Drake diss track, "Euphoria," rises to number three. The song that escalated the rap beef — Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick's "Like That" — sits at number six.



"Not Like Us" is Kendrick's fourth number one on the Billboard Hot 100. He also increases his career top-10 count to 15.



Drake, meanwhile, debuts at number seven with his Kendrick diss, "Family Matters." He extends his record for the most Billboard Hot 100 top 10s to 78.

