Kevin Fredericks says the 'stakes are bigger and better' in ‘Churchy’ season 2

Kevin Fredericks' BET+ series Churchy is back, continuing the story of Corey Carr Jr. on his ministry journey. Corey spent the first season on a mission to become a pastor, which becomes his reality in season 2. The new position comes with a "bigger and better" storyline, in which fans can get to learn more about who Corey is.

"He's got his friends. He's got his gang, there's other characters in the show. We're back up into local politics and business owners, so there's just more happening," Kevin teases to ABC Audio. "The stakes are bigger and better. There's more episodes as well. It's a little bit more time to tell the story."

For the uninitiated, Corey moved to rural Texas in season 1 after being bypassed for leadership at his father's megachurch. Kevin says his character was "kind of banging his head against the wall" as he tried to figure things out. But he learned the value of community, which he carries with him as he leads Bethlehem Temple in his new role as pastor.

Though faced with foreclosure and a rival who wants to turn his church into a trampoline park, Corey leans on his people, who help him get through some difficult situations.

"In season 2, he's got a gang of friends that kind of have his back," Kevin says of Corey. "I think that's a pretty dope story to tell."

Asked what he wants people to take away from the new season, Kevin says, "I hope they have a good time and I hope they learn that yes, things are tough and they are going to be tough, but with the right group of friends and the right amount of faith, you can do what seems impossible."

"I think that's the lesson that Corey learned this season," he continues. "And I think it's a valuable lesson to learn in actual life."

Churchy is now streaming on BET+.

