Kevin Hart reportedly sues YouTuber Tasha K, former assistant over "false and defamatory" interview

Kevin Hart is following in the footsteps of Cardi B and suing YouTuber Latasha Kebe aka Tasha K, claiming a former assistant of his conducted a "false and defamatory" interview with her.

People reports his former personal assistant Miesha Shakes is also named in the lawsuit for an interview posted on December 22 on Kebe's Instagram account and YouTube channel Unwine, in which Shakes accuses Hart of cheating on his wife, Eniko.

The interview also alleges the 44-year-old star has a gambling problem.

Hart's suit claims someone affiliated with Kebe contacted a rep for the comic and actor demanding a "ransom of $250,000" to stop her from posting the interview, which "would be damaging to Hart’s reputation."

Hart reportedly contacted the cops and issued a cease and desist order, which also cited Shakes, who worked for Kevin from August 2017 to October 2020. Hart alleges she violated her nondisclosure agreement.

In 2022, Cardi B won a libel cast against the YouTube host, who was found to have made malicious claims against the star. Jada Pinkett Smith has intimated she would be taking legal action against her, as well, People reports, stemming from an interview concerning Will Smith and Duane Martin.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.