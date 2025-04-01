Kevin Hart's alter ego Chocolate Droppa performs on April Fools' edition of 'Tiny Desk'

In the spirit of April Fools' Day, Kevin Hart revived his rapper alter ego Chocolate Droppa for a performance on NPR's Tiny Desk. His intent was to share his lyricism and ability to rap the entire set "off the dome," feeding fans' desire to see him back in action.

"Every time I see people, the first thing they say is 'Droppa where you been? When you gonna give us more?' Well, the answer is now," Droppa said during his set, which featured performances of songs "ATL RAP," "West Coast," "Love Song" and "Don't F*** with Dem."

“Y’all not ready, man,” Droppa said. “At the end of the day, I’m dressed in all black because it’s a funeral. It ain’t mine, it’s theirs. You know who I’m talking to. At the end of the day, it’s headshots. If the target fits, wear it.”

Droppa released his debut album more than nine years ago. Kevin Hart: What Now? (The Mixtape Presents Chocolate Droppa) featured 17 tracks, boasting appearances from Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Tink, Chris Brown and more.

