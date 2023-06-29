Keyshia Cole opens up about co-parenting her two sons

Keyshia Cole is speaking openly and candidly about her dating life and relationships.

In conversation with People about her new Lifetime biopic, Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story, the "Love" singer details how she co-parents with Daniel Gibson, the father of her eldest son, DJ, and Niko Hale, the father of 4-year-old Tobias.

She admits co-parenting has its "ups and downs," but "the kids are first in line," she says. "Sometimes we don't agree on things and when my kids hurt, I hurt. So they just know Mama Bear is going to come, so don't play. We work it out though."

Cole and Gibson were married for six years before divorcing in 2017 as a result of infidelity. The 41-year-old singer says DJ, and her desire to give her child a two-parent home, is what kept the couple together.

"That was a lot of the reason why I didn't get a divorce through all the cheating," she said. "Because it was like, I just want to do it for my kid, you know what I'm saying? Like, 'Can he have two parents in the same home?'"

She says she finally let go of the marriage when she made the decision to do what's best for her. "At some point you just gotta choose you," Cole said. "And choose to be healthy."

Cole isn't giving up hope on love, though — a few people suggested her next husband may be overseas in Dubai.

"Well bring him on!" she says to them. "I just gotta get over there."

