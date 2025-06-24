Keyshia Cole teases what to expect from The Way It Is 20th anniversary tour

By Andrea Tuccillo
Keyshia Cole is about to embark on her The Way It Is 20th anniversary tour.

The singer, who released her debut album in 2005, tells Billboard fans can expect the tour to be a representation of her journey as both an artist and as a person.

“I’m excited, as it’s been my goal from so long ago to have the theatrics of my show tell a story like a movie or a play,” she says. “I want fans to understand where I’ve come from, what I’ve made it through and where I am. So I want to see that come to fruition.”

Keyshia tells Billboard she'll definitely be performing her breakout hit "Love," a song that has earned praise from Stevie Wonder.

“Stevie Wonder told me, ‘What the world needs, Keyshia, is love. And you are what we were to the generation before you,’” she says. “I appreciate what Stevie said, because the ‘Love’ lyrics, simply put, are what the world needs right now."
The Way It Is 20th anniversary tour is slated to start July 1 at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

