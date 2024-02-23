Kid Cudi announces tour supporting new album, 'Insano(Nitro Mega)'

Kid Cudi is prepping for a world tour that will support his just-released album, Insano (Nitro Mega). He'll hit the road for the Insano World Tour with support from Pusha T, Jaden Smith and some unannounced guests. Tour dates will be revealed at a later time.

News of Cudi's upcoming tour arrives alongside his new 18-track album, Insano (Nitro Mega), which boasts appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Lil Yachty, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and more.

"I think that this album is a triumph, because I've seen a lot of people saying, yo, you sound like you can feel the happiness in the music. You can feel the joy radiating. Every note, every verse," Cudi previously told Zane Lowe. "There's no Kid Cudi album that sounds like this. Can you imagine? Eleven albums, and I was able to still do something new."

He's keeping the happy vibes on the record, as he told a fan it will exclude sad songs.

"I dont do sad songs anymore. Sorry," he explained on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Tortured was the last sad song i wrote 2 years ago," he added. "We on some new s*** now. We in the light. If ur not ready, I have about 9 older albums w that vibe u can still listen to."

