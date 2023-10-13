Killer Mike says he wants & deserves a Grammy for 'Michael'

With voting for the 2024 Grammy Awards now open, Killer Mike is throwing his name in the hat for nominations.

He took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the categories to which he submitted his recent album, Michael.

"I must admit, I want, deserve, and intend to receive one for 'MICHAEL,'" he wrote, revealing he'd like the project to be considered for Best Rap Album, Album of the Year, Producer of the Year (NO I.D.) and Best Recording Package.

He's also hopeful his André 3000 x Eryn Allen Kane collaboration, "Scientist & Engineers," will be up for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

In his lengthy Instagram note, Mike explained why the album deserves the accolades, noting it "represents my blood, tears, and soul in audio. It is a cinematic look into the depth of my sense of self."

But it's not just his own experience, the rapper said, it's an American story.

"It is a timeless tale of a boy in a southern city finding his way into manhood, guided by the knowledge, wisdom, and understanding of the women who love him," Mike explained.

The one-time Grammy winner said Michael represents Black Americans through his personal lens.

"It is strong, proud, and deserving of recognition for its powerful narrative," he added.

Fans in the comment section chimed in with their opinions on the album. Many agreed the project should be recognized for the high music honor.

"This album is a Masterpiece indeed," one user wrote.

"Man if you don't win all of the awards, there's a problem. Michael is the BEST album. Hands down. No debate," another said.

First-round voting for the 2024 ceremony opened October 11; final rounds take place between December 14 and January 4. The 66th annual show takes place February 4.

