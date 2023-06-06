Killer Mike says André 3000 wasn't initially sure about their upcoming collaboration

Killer Mike's collaboration with André 3000 was nearly left off his upcoming album, Michael — until Dre heard the hook from Detroit singer Eryn Allen Kane. Mike shared the story of Three Stacks' reluctance and subsequent change of mind in a video shared to his Instagram.

“André 3000, he’s in Japan right now as we talk, playing the flute,” Mike explained in what is seemingly a listening session. “He called me, he’s like, ‘Kill, I don’t know about the song, man. We just got a good rap record, man.’"

"And then Cuz [Lightyear] was like, 'You sent him the final record?' I'm like, 'Nah.' I sent it over with Eryn's hook and stuff. He hit back with, 'Yeah, yeah, you got the record. Who is that?!'"

Mike continued, “So thank you, Eryn, I really appreciate you for that.”

Killer Mike tapped Dre and Eryn for "Scientists & Engineers," set to appear on Michael, due out June 16. Lil Wayne, Young Thug, El-P and Dave Chappelle are also featured on the project, which is executive produced by No I.D.

